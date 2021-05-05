Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist on the way loaded with goat and sheep at Naranwala... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist on the way loaded with goat and sheep at Naranwala Road Wed, 5 May 2021, 6:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-050521 FAISALABAD: May 05 - A motorcyclist on the way loaded with goat and sheep at Naranwala Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcyclist on the way carrying traditional bed Charpai on their head in a risky way A vendor trimming wool from a sheep A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree during hot weather in the city