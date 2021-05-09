Home Photos General Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist on the way during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital Sun, 9 May 2021, 10:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-090521 LAHORE: May 09 - A motorcyclist on the way during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Rana Imran APP32-090521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A motorcyclist on the way loaded with goat and sheep at Naranwala Road Motorcyclist on the way carrying traditional bed Charpai on their head in a risky way A motorcyclist with family on the way while cover with umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital Paid Advertisements