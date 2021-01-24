Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist giving helping hand to other one on Islamabad Express Way... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist giving helping hand to other one on Islamabad Express Way near Zero Point Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 6:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-240121 ISLAMABAD: January 24 A motorcyclist giving helping hand to other one on Islamabad Express Way near Zero Point. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city Motorcyclist on the way loaded with LPG gas calendars at Hilltop Road A vendor showing rooster to motorcyclist at Bohri Bazaar