A motorcyclist busy with his cell phone while riding motorcycle which sheer violation of traffic rules and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP17-240321 MULTAN: March 24 - A motorcyclist busy with his cell phone while riding motorcycle which sheer violation of traffic rules and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP17-240321

ALSO READ  Motorcyclist on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR