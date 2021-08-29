PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist along with a pillion rider is being stopped at the main entrance of Rawal Lake View Park that is closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city Sun, 29 Aug 2021, 7:30 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP15-290821 ISLAMABAD: August 29 A motorcyclist along with a pillion rider is being stopped at the main entrance of Rawal Lake View Park that is closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh