A motorcyclist along with a pillion rider is being stopped at the main entrance of Rawal Lake View Park that is closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city

A motorcyclist along with a pillion rider is being stopped at the main entrance of Rawal Lake View Park that is closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city
APP15-290821 ISLAMABAD: August 29  A motorcyclist along with a pillion rider is being stopped at the main entrance of Rawal Lake View Park that is closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR