Home Photos Feature Photos A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum... PhotosFeature Photos A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 9:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-070221 LAHORE: February 07- A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night A model walks on the ramp during last day of the Hum Bridal Couture Week on late Saturday Night