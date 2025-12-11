Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosA Meta delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza...
PhotosNational Photos

A Meta delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss digital safety, policy collaboration, and user protection

A Meta delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss digital safety, policy collaboration, and user protection
APP30-111225 ISLAMABAD: December 11 – A Meta delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss digital safety, policy collaboration, and user protection. APP/MAF/ABB/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
A Meta delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss digital safety, policy collaboration, and user protection
APP30-111225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan