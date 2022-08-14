A mesmerizing view of national flags displayed along Jinnah Avenue as the nation celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary Independence Day of Pakistan across the country

A mesmerizing view of national flags displayed along Jinnah Avenue as the nation celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary Independence Day of Pakistan across the country
APP73-130822 ISLAMABAD: August 13 – A mesmerizing view of national flags displayed along Jinnah Avenue as the nation celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary Independence Day of Pakistan across the country. APP photo by Abdullah Bai
A mesmerizing view of national flags displayed along Jinnah Avenue as the nation celebrates the Golden Jubilee anniversary Independence Day of Pakistan across the country
APP73-130822 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR