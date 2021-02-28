Home Photos Feature Photos A mechanic busy in repairing pedestal fan at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosA mechanic busy in repairing pedestal fan at his workplace Sun, 28 Feb 2021, 5:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-280221 LAHORE: February 28 A mechanic busy in repairing pedestal fan at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP05-280221ALSO READ A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWorker busy in cutting bamboo for preparing fance at his workplaceA worker busy in preparing frame of iron box at his workplaceA worker busy in embroidery work on cloth at his workplace