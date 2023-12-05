A MCS worker busy in repairing street light

A MCS worker busy in repairing street light
APP38-051223 SIALKOT: December 05 - A MCS worker busy in repairing street light. APP/MUT/MAF/TZD
A MCS worker busy in repairing street light
APP38-051223
SIALKOT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services