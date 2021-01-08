Home Photos Feature Photos A man makes shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his... PhotosFeature Photos A man makes shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-080121 LAHORE: January 08 - A man makes shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace. APP photo by Amir khan APP30-080121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: August 20 – Workers straightening and coloring Bamboo at their workplace. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ISLAMABAD; June 15 – A vendor displaying School bags in the shelter of bus stop to attract the customers near Aabpara Chowk. APP photo...