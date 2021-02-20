Home Photos Feature Photos A man is baking Jalebi (kind of sweet) at his road-side stall...PhotosFeature PhotosA man is baking Jalebi (kind of sweet) at his road-side stall to attract the customers Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 12:53 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-200221 FAISALABAD: February 20 - A man is baking Jalebi (kind of sweet) at his road-side stall to attract the customers. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWomen taking keen interest in clay pots displayed on stall during Kitchen Garden Festival PakistanVendors arranging woods on stall for selling as demand increased during winter seasonPeople busy in purchasing books from a stall in Aminpur Bazaar