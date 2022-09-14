PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A Male Doctor examines the flood affected Flood affected woman in medical camp at Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School No. 1 Korangi, as the water borne diseases and mosquito borne diseases breakout in the Port city Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 8:31 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP42-140922 KARACHI: September 14- A Male Doctor examines the flood affected Flood affected woman in medical camp at Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School No. 1 Korangi, as the water borne diseases and mosquito borne diseases breakout in the Port city. APP APP42-140922 KARACHI