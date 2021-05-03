Home Photos Feature Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying cheese to attract the customer... PhotosFeature Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying cheese to attract the customer at Fawara Chowk Mon, 3 May 2021, 10:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-030521 PESHAWAR: May 03 - A local vendor is selling and displaying cheese to attract the customer at Fawara Chowk. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A local vendor is selling and displaying children handbags to attract the customer at Sadar Chowk A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer during holy fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Fawara Chowk Vendor preparing traditional breakfast for Sehri at Fawara Chowk during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak