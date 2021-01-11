A lineman busy in cutting the illegal line of electricity during crackdown against illegal connections in the city
APP36-110121 GILGIT: January 11 – A lineman busy in cutting the illegal line of electricity during crackdown against illegal connections in the city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP36-110121

ALSO READ  Gradual restoration underway after massive power outage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR