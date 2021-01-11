Home Photos Feature Photos A lineman busy in cutting the illegal line of electricity during crackdown... PhotosFeature Photos A lineman busy in cutting the illegal line of electricity during crackdown against illegal connections in the city Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 11:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-110121 GILGIT: January 11 – A lineman busy in cutting the illegal line of electricity during crackdown against illegal connections in the city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP36-110121 ALSO READ Gradual restoration underway after massive power outage RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gradual restoration underway after massive power outage Massive power breakdown hits the country; Restoration underway PESCO installs 76,562 new connections in last 6 months