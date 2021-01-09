Home Photos General Coverage Photos A lawyer cast her vote in District Bar Association’s Annual Elections PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A lawyer cast her vote in District Bar Association’s Annual Elections Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-09 ATTOCK: January 09 A lawyer cast her vote in District Bar Association's Annual Elections. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP18-09 ALSO READ A lawyer casting her vote during District Bar Association Election Year 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A lawyer casting her vote during District Bar Association Election Year 2021 Voter casting her vote during Arts Council Election 2021-2022 at Arts Council Voter casting her vote during Arts Council Election 2021-2022 at Arts Council