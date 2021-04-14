A larger number people standing in queues for purchasing sugar on subsidized rate at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar
APP76-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - A larger number people standing in queues for purchasing sugar on subsidized rate at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar. APP Photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: April 14 – A larger number people busy in purchasing fruits and vegetables at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar during Holy month of Ramzan. APP Photo by Rana Imran

