Home Photos General Coverage Photos A larger number people standing in queues for purchasing sugar on subsidized... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A larger number people standing in queues for purchasing sugar on subsidized rate at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP76-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - A larger number people standing in queues for purchasing sugar on subsidized rate at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP77-140421LAHORE: April 14 – A larger number people busy in purchasing fruits and vegetables at Singh Pura Ramzan Bazaar during Holy month of Ramzan. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talk to media persons during her visit at Ramadan Bazaar, Shadman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talk to media persons during her visit at Ramadan Bazaar, Shadman People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Data Darbar after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak