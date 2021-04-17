Home Photos Feature Photos A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market... PhotosFeature Photos A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-170421 HYDERABAD: April 17 A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of Faisal Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Roadside vendor displaying and selling traditional food items at Resala Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Vendors unloading and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at their roadside setup A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid