A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP37-170421 HYDERABAD: April 17  A large numbers of customers purchasing watermelons from vendors at fruits market during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of Faisal Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR