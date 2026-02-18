Wednesday, February 18, 2026
APP50-180226 LAHORE: February 18 - A large number of worshipers offering Namaz-e- Tarawih after sighting the moon and the first prayers marking the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan at Data Darbar mosque. APP/MTF/ABB
34
APP50-180226
LAHORE
APP51-180226
LAHORE 
