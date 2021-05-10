A large number of women standing in long queue to purchase sugar and other items on subsidized rates on last day of Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Sosan Road
APP16-100521 FAISALABAD: May 10 - Women purchase sugar on subsidized rates on last day of Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Millat Road.
