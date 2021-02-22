Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of women patients standing in queue at the slip...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of women patients standing in queue at the slip counter outside OPD of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 8:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-220221 FAISALABAD: February 22 A large number of women patients standing in queue at the slip counter outside OPD of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting ribbon to inaugurate New Dialysis Machine at the Kidney Center of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDeputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting ribbon to inaugurate New Dialysis Machine at the Kidney Center of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at LatifabadPeople standing in queue for buying flour bags from Sahulat Bazaar at Sargodha Road