Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of women participating in a sit-in to protest against... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of women participating in a sit-in to protest against killing of 11 workers of Hazara community in Maach area of Balochistan Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email A large number of women participating in a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing of 11 Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan A large number of women participating in a sit-in to protest against killing of 11 workers of Hazara community in Maach area of Balochistan ALSO READ A large number of women participating in a sit-in to protest against killing of 11 workers of Hazara community in Maach area of Balochistan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hazara community agrees to bury their dead; PM Imran Khan to visit Quetta PM started politics to improve life of weak segment of society:Info Minister Student and members of civil society participating in candle light vigil in memory of the martyr students and 11 colliers of Hazara community members...