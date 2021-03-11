Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authority Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 5:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-110321 FAISALABAD: March 11 - A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authority. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP10-110321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of garbage filled sewerage exit at Goods Naka area and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesMotorcyclists crossing rail tracks through the sides of closed gate may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesPeople travelling on a passenger buss rooftop may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities