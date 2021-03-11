A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authority
APP10-110321 FAISALABAD: March 11 - A large number of students travelling on rooftop of passenger at Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authority. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
