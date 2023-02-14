PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of spectators standing in a long queue to enter the National Cricket Stadium for enjoying the Karachi King vs Peshawar Zalmi cricket match during PSL 8 Tue, 14 Feb 2023, 11:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP49-140223 KARACHI: February 14 - A large number of spectators standing in a long queue to enter the National Cricket Stadium for enjoying the Karachi King vs Peshawar Zalmi cricket match during PSL 8. APP/AMH/ABB/MOS APP49-140223 KARACHI APP50-140223 KARACHI APP51-140223 KARACHI