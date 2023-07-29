A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP34-290723 QUETTA: July 29 – A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP34-290723 QUETTA:
A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP35-290723 QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners flagellate themselves with knives on chain during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP36-290723 QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners holding Alam passing through Liaqat Bazar during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP37-290723 QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners beating themselves during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam
APP38-290723 QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners holding Alam passing through Liaqat Bazar during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of Shiite Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of Shiite Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS),...

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS),...

Security personnel high alert during the main procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Security personnel high alert during the main procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson...

Security personnel checks people at the entrance point during the main procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram . Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death)...

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS),...

Mourners flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Mourners flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of...

Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at M.A Jinnah Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at M.A Jinnah Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death)...

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat...

A large number of Shiite Muslims participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of Shiite Muslims participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat...

Sindh Chief Ministr, Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media on his visit to participate in the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Imambargah Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam.

Sindh Chief Ministr, Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media on his visit to participate in the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at...

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death)...

A minor girl attends the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A minor girl attends the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of...