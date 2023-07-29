APP34-290723
QUETTA: July 29 – A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners flagellate themselves with knives on chain during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners holding Alam passing through Liaqat Bazar during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners beating themselves during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB
QUETTA: July 29 – Mourners holding Alam passing through Liaqat Bazar during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/MNN/ABB