LAHORE: July 29 - A large number of Shiite Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/AMI/ABB
LAHORE: July 29 – Rescue personnel treating the devotees of Shiite Muslims during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura.
LAHORE: July 29 – Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Rang Mahal Chowk.
BAHAWALPUR: July 29 – Mourners touch the Zuljinah during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura.
BAHAWALPUR: July 29 – Aalama Zakir Munawar Hussain Naqvi addressing the Shahadat Conference at Langar Husaini Imambargah during the 10th Muharram to mark Ashoura.