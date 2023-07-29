A large number of Shiite Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

APP41-290723 LAHORE: July 29 - A large number of Shiite Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/AMI/ABB
APP42-290723 LAHORE: July 29 – Rescue personnel treating the devotees of Shiite Muslims during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/AMI/ABB
APP43-290723 LAHORE: July 29 – Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Rang Mahal Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/AMI/ABB
APP44-290723 BAHAWALPUR: July 29 – Mourners touch the Zuljinah during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HBR/ABB
APP45-290723 BAHAWALPUR: July 29 – Aalama Zakir Munawar Hussain Naqvi addressing the Shahadat Conference at Langar Husaini Imambargah during the 10th Muharram to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam. APP/HBR/ABB

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of Shiite Muslims perform Zohrain prayers during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Meezan Chowk. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Security personnel high alert during the main procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Mourners flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at M.A Jinnah Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of mourners attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A large number of Shiite Muslims participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

Sindh Chief Ministr, Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media on his visit to participate in the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Imambargah Road. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam.

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with knifes on chains during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

A minor girl attends the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura. Ashoura is the commemoration marking the Shahadat (death) of Hussein(AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), with his family members during the battle of Karbala for the upright of Islam

