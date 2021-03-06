Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-060321 ISLAMABAD: March 06 – A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP09-060321ISLAMABAD: March 06 – A lady makes selfie as a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament HouseRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORShopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament HousePTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament HouseFehmida urges treasury, opposition to run Parliament as per constitution