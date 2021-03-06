A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament
APP08-060321 ISLAMABAD: March 06 – A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP09-060321
ISLAMABAD: March 06 – A lady makes selfie as a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR