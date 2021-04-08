Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people without any precautionary measures standing in a... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get food distributed by volunteer near MDA Chowk Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-080421 MULTAN: April 08 - A large number of people without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get food distributed by volunteer near MDA Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ People busy in purchasing plants at local nursery in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in purchasing plants at local nursery in Federal Capital Homeless people taking a nap under the shadow of tree during a hot day in the city Deserving people standing in a long to get free food by Ahsas Programme