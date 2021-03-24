Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people visiting Faisal MasjidPhotosFeature PhotosA large number of people visiting Faisal Masjid Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 6:28 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-240321 ISLAMABAD: March 24 - A large number of people visiting Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP32-240321ALSO READ A woman with children keenly viewing Quaid-e-Azam sculpture while visiting Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd MarchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal MasjidA woman with children keenly viewing Quaid-e-Azam sculpture while visiting Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd MarchVisitors visiting Pakistan Monument