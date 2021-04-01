Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 9:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-010421 LAHORE: April 01 - A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP41-010421 ALSO READ Porters wearing facemasks while waiting for the customers outside railway station RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Porters wearing facemasks while waiting for the customers outside railway station A vendor papering orange juice for customers in front of school at Railway Station Road Ehsaas Panahgah initiative serves 624,998 persons so fa