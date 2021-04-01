A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station
APP41-010421 LAHORE: April 01 - A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP41-010421

ALSO READ  Porters wearing facemasks while waiting for the customers outside railway station

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR