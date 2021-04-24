A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Khana Pull area
APP28-240421 ISLAMABAD: April 24 - A large number of people standing in queues in front of a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Khana Pull area. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Bahria Town Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR