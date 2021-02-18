A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad
APP23-180221 HYDERABAD: February 18  A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  A view of construction work of a road during development work at Latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR