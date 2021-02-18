Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:05 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-180221 HYDERABAD: February 18 A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ A view of construction work of a road during development work at LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of construction work of a road during development work at LatifabadA view of sewerage water accumulated outside Government Hani Girls High School at Unit Number 07 LatifabadMembers of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at Latifabad