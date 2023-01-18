PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of People standing in a long queue and waiting for their turn to purchase wheat flour at subsidized price by government at Shahabpura in the city Wed, 18 Jan 2023, 6:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP45-180123 SIALKOT: January 18 –A large number of People standing in a long queue and waiting for their turn to purchase wheat flour at subsidized price by government at Shahabpura in the city. APP/MUT/ MAF/TZD /SSH APP45-180123 SIALKOT