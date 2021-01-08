A large number of people stage a sit-in at Qissa Khawani Bazar to condemn killing of colliers from Hazara community in Maach are of Balochistan
APP12-080121 PESHAWAR: January 08  A large number of people stage a sit-in at Qissa Khawani Bazar to condemn killing of colliers from Hazara community in Maach are of Balochistan. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP12-080121

ALSO READ  Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR