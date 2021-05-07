Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at Railway Station. The... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at Railway Station. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate those poor who earlier had to spend their nights under the open sky Fri, 7 May 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-070621 LAHORE: May 07 - A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at Railway Station. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate those poor who earlier had to spend their nights under the open sky. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP25-070621 ALSO READ A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at General Bus Stand. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate those poor who earlier had to spend their nights under the open sky RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at General Bus Stand. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate... A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station Ehsaas Panahgah initiative serves 624,998 persons so fa Paid Advertisements