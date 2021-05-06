Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at General Bus Stand.... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at General Bus Stand. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate those poor who earlier had to spend their nights under the open sky Thu, 6 May 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-060521 MULTAN: May 06 - A large number of people sleeping in Panahgah at General Bus Stand. The idea has been conceived by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate those poor who earlier had to spend their nights under the open sky. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP29-060521 APP30-060521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people standing outside the Panahgah and waiting their turn near the railway station Ehsaas Panahgah initiative serves 624,998 persons so fa Ehsaas Panahgah initiative continues to serve homeless