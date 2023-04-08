PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people sit and wait for Iftar to break their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road Sat, 8 Apr 2023, 7:06 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP30-080423 LARKANA: April 08 - A large number of people sit and wait for Iftar to break their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road. APP/NAS/ABB APP30-080423 LARKANA: APP31-080423 LARKANA: April 08 – Volunteers busy in preparing drinks for people to break their fasting during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road. APP/NAS/ABB APP32-080423 LARKANA: April 08 – A volunteer arranging food plates in rows before Iftar during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Madarsa Jamia Ishatul Quran Wal-Hadees Dodai Road. APP/NAS/ABB