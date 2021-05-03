Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people shopping at Sheera vala Bazaar without following... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people shopping at Sheera vala Bazaar without following SOPs the precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic Tue, 4 May 2021, 12:02 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-030521 LAHORE: May 03 - A large number of people shopping at Sheera vala Bazaar without following SOPs the precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A massive traffic jam at Liaqatabad Super Market amid the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19... A view of H-9 weekly bazaar closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic