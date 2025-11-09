Monday, November 10, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA large number of people purchasing warm sweaters and jackets in preparation...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

A large number of people purchasing warm sweaters and jackets in preparation of winter on Empress Road

6
- Advertisement -
A large number of people purchasing warm sweaters and jackets in preparation of winter on Empress Road
APP30-091125
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan