A large number of people purchasing fruits and vegetables from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Shamsahabad setup by the Punjab Government during Holy Month of Ramzan
Sat, 8 May 2021, 7:41 PM
APP04-080521 RAWALPINDI: May 08 A large number of people purchasing sugar on the subsidized rates from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup by the Punjab Government at Shamsabad. APP photo by Saleem Rana
An aged person waiting for customers to sell shopping bags displayed at G-9 Weekly Bazaar
Colourful toys displayed by vendors at G-9 Weekly Bazaar