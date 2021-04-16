Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people purchasing fruits and vegetable at I-11 Subzi... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people purchasing fruits and vegetable at I-11 Subzi Mandi Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 6:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-160521 ISLAMABAD: April 16 A large number of people purchasing fruits and vegetable at I-11 Subzi Mandi. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying vegetable to attract the customers at weekly bazaar, Peshawar Morr Labourer family sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market A labourer enjoying a nap over the onion filled bags during his learn business time at Fruit and Vegetable Market