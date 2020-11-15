Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people purchasing flour & sugar from Bachat Bazaar... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people purchasing flour & sugar from Bachat Bazaar in Latifabad Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 8:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-151120 HYDERABAD: November 15 A large number of people purchasing flour & sugar from Bachat Bazaar in Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP30-151120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 06 People purchasing warm clothes displayed by a vendor along the roadside to earn for livelihood. APP photo by Abid Zia ISLAMABAD: October 11 People purchasing second hand cloths from a vendors roadside setup along the Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: September 20 People purchasing dry fruits & vegetables at the Sunday Bazar Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk