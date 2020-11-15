A large number of people purchasing flour & sugar from Bachat Bazaar in Latifabad

Trump admits Biden ‘won’ presidential election for the first time – but says won’t concede!



#APPNews #TrumpvsBiden #USElectionResults #USPresidentialElections2020 @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden @ForeignOfficePk



https://www.app.com.pk/global/trump-admits-biden-won-presidential-election-for-the-first-time-but-says-wont-concede/