A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad
Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 6:32 PM

APP09-150421 RAWALPINDI: April 15 A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Abid Zia