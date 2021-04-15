Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Jinnah Stadium Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-150421 SIALKOT: April 15 A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Jinnah Stadium. APP photo by Munir Butt ALSO READ People coming out after purchasing household items from Sasta Ramadan Bazaar setup Jinnah Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing daily commodities at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Mezan Chowk A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar