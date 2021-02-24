A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament House
APP57-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24 – A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament House. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP59-240221
ISLAMABAD: February 24  A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament House. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP58-240221
ISLAMABAD: February 24  A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament House. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR