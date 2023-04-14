A large number of people participating in Al-Quds rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine at M.A Jinnah Road

APP69-140423 KARACHI: April 14 - A large number of people participating in Al-Quds rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine at M.A Jinnah Road. APP/AMH/ABB
APP70-140423 KARACHI: April 14 – A large number of women participating in Al-Quds rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine at M.A Jinnah Road. APP/AMH/ABB

