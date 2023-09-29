- PM leaves for Pakistan after wrapping visit to KSA
- Justice, wealth circulation inevitable for a successful country: President
- A large number of people participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at G-7 sector in the federal capital
- People are being served free food during a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at G-7 sector in the federal capital
- A large number of people participating in a rally to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at I-9 sector in the federal capital
Pakistan's National News Agency