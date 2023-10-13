A large number of people participating in a rally at Gari Bagh while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks

A large number of people participating in a rally at Gari Bagh while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks
APP41-131023 GILGIT: October 13 – A large number of people participating in a rally at Gari Bagh while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks. APP/AHS/MAF/ABB
A large number of people participating in a rally at Gari Bagh while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks
APP41-131023
GILGIT: October 13 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services