Monday, January 5, 2026
A large number of people participate in a walk expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day in front of the Lahore Press Club

A large number of people participate in a walk expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day in front of the Lahore Press Club
APP26-050126 LAHORE: January 05 - A large number of people participate in a walk expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day in front of the Lahore Press Club. APP/AMI/IQJ/TZD/FHA
A large number of people participate in a walk expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day in front of the Lahore Press Club
