APP58-180223 LARKANA: February 18 - A large number of people offering funeral prayers of Shaheed Head Constable of Sindh Police Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by the terrorist at Karachi Police Office. APP/NAS/ABB/FHA
APP59-180223 LARKANA: February 18 – Sindh Police paying tribute after offering funeral prayers of Shaheed Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by the terrorist at Karachi Police Office. APP/NAS/ABB/FHA
APP60-180223 LARKANA: February 18 – PPP Member of Central Executive Committee Jameel Ahmed Soomro on behalf of Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laying flower wreath on the coffins of Shaheed Head Constable of Sindh Police Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who embraced Shahadat in armed attack by the terrorists at Karachi Police Office. APP/NAS/ABB/FHA

